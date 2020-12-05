Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Discovery from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Discovery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Discovery has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 570.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

