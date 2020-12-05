Douglas J. Carlson Sells 2,345 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $104,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,378.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MTSI stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Benchmark started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 200.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.