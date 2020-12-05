Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Dover worth $85,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

DOV opened at $123.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average is $107.65. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

