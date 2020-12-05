Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAKOF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a report on Friday, September 11th.

OTCMKTS:TAKOF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

