easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESYJY. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Peel Hunt began coverage on easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations. In addition, the company develops building projects; and provides financing services.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.