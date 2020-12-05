easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Davy Research lowered easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

EZJ opened at GBX 926.45 ($12.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 647.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 630.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.49.

In other news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

