Eight Capital Boosts Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$6.00

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of CVE:SDE opened at C$3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.03. Spartan Delta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

