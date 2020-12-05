Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.4–0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $568-572 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.86 million.Elastic also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.16–0.14 EPS.

NYSE ESTC opened at $143.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.39. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $144.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Elastic from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.31.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,655,547.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,718.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 905,683 shares of company stock worth $96,414,399 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

