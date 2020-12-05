Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
SOLO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.
SOLO opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $539.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.
Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.