Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SOLO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

SOLO opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $539.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

