Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Given “Buy” Rating at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on THQQF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS THQQF opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Embracer Group AB has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

