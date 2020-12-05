Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENDP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.30. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Endo International by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

