Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:UUUU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:UUUU) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Energy Fuels posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energy Fuels.

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million.

Shares of UUUU opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

