Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,250,000 after purchasing an additional 69,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after acquiring an additional 818,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

EQIX opened at $708.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $751.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $742.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,915,162.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock worth $9,217,019. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

