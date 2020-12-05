Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.94 ($30.52).

EVK stock opened at €26.02 ($30.61) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.36. Evonik Industries AG has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

