FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 980,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,549,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $294.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $298.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.68.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.