Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 748 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,214 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MetLife by 105.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MetLife by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after acquiring an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2,640.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,491,000 after acquiring an additional 804,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.