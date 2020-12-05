Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,020,000 after purchasing an additional 856,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,395,000 after purchasing an additional 326,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 877,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,716,000 after purchasing an additional 112,493 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.92, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

