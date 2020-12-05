Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $91.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.