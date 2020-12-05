Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,977,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 155.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,480,000 after buying an additional 1,059,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,531,000 after buying an additional 545,256 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 370.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $20,530,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

CINF stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

