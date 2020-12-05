Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 59,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $135.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 256.48 and a beta of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.07 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,377,121.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,767.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.73.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

