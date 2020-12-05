Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after buying an additional 40,784,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after buying an additional 32,751,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,262,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $1,077,951.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,195,007.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,006 shares of company stock valued at $33,389,426 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW opened at $85.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

