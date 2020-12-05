Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $717,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

