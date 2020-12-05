Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $862,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.39.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $93.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

