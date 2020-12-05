Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $486,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Teradyne by 4.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 58.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,108.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 248,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 237,156 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $116.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.40.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

