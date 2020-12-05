Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 4,374 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

