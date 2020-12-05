Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 451 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 426,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,658,000 after buying an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

