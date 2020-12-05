Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 551 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,457,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,558 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $132,268,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 1,603,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,235,000 after purchasing an additional 733,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 873,146 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $89.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20.

