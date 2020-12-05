Financial Comparison: Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) and GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) and GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guardant Health and GeneLink’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $214.38 million 57.66 -$75.65 million ($0.84) -147.20 GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GeneLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardant Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Guardant Health and GeneLink, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 0 8 0 3.00 GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guardant Health presently has a consensus price target of $119.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.76%. Given Guardant Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than GeneLink.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and GeneLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health -67.14% -19.22% -16.37% GeneLink N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Guardant Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of GeneLink shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Guardant Health has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneLink has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guardant Health beats GeneLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications. It also provides LUNAR-1 for minimal residual disease and recurrence detection in cancer survivors. In addition, the company is developing LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical trial referral, and liquid biopsy testing development and support services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. The company has collaboration agreement with Radius Health, Inc. to develop liquid biopsy companion diagnostic for elacestrant. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

GeneLink Company Profile

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

