First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 302.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 384,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 289,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,724,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 149.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,076 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 47,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

