First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 418.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

