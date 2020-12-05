First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $279.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

