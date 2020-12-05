First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $961,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,525 in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $421.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.85. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $437.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.55 and a 200-day moving average of $359.49.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer began coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.78.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

