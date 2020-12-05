First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,081 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,998,114,000 after buying an additional 720,131 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Seagen by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,913,000 after buying an additional 414,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Seagen by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,074,000 after buying an additional 274,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,083.86. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,010 shares of company stock worth $26,345,071 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $179.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.45. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.12.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

