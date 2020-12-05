First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 470 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,376,000 after buying an additional 989,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,191,000 after buying an additional 157,021 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,355,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,491,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays cut United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.44.

NYSE:URI opened at $245.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.30. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $245.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

