First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,413 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 554.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,310,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 676.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,963,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,944 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,949,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,455 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 191.6% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,575 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

