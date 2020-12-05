First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FM. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.00.

FM opened at C$20.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.40 billion and a PE ratio of -47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.41. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Also, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

