First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

First Sound Bank stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38. First Sound Bank has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

About First Sound Bank

First Sound Bank provides various banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, middle-income individuals, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, professionals, and service companies primarily in Western Washington. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts.

