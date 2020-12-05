Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a $136.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.38.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 225.8% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,413,000 after acquiring an additional 782,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

