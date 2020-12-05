Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 66.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 22.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 161,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

