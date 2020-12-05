fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FUBO. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.