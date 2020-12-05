Fundamental Research Increases Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ) Price Target to C$1.08

Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ) had its price objective increased by Fundamental Research from C$0.94 to C$1.08 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Kidoz Inc. (TSXV: KIDZ / OTC: KDOZF) Q3 Revenue up 161% QoQ and Beats Expectations” and dated November 25, 2020. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.
FRC Top Pick
,” the firm’s analyst wrote.
About Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V)
Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.
See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.