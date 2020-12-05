Fundamental Research Increases Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ) Price Target to C$1.08

Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ) had its price objective increased by Fundamental Research from C$0.94 to C$1.08 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Kidoz Inc. (TSXV: KIDZ / OTC: KDOZF) Q3 Revenue up 161% QoQ and Beats Expectations” and dated November 25, 2020. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) stock opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. Kidoz Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10,248.77.

About Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

