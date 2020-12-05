GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GME. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of GameStop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.72.

NYSE GME opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. GameStop has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 12,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

