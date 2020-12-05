Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. Genesco has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $53.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GCO. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

