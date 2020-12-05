Genesco’s (GCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their buy rating on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CL King lifted their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. 140166 lifted their price target on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $481.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Genesco by 4.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Genesco by 2,445.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Genesco by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 23.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 172,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 32,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.