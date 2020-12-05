Genesco’s (GCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

Pivotal Research restated their buy rating on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CL King lifted their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. 140166 lifted their price target on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $481.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Genesco by 4.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Genesco by 2,445.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Genesco by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 23.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 172,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 32,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit