Glenn Hedde Sells 6,550 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Hedde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $598.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.56. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $24.64.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

