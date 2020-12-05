GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to “Neutral”

Northcoast Research cut shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for GMS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GMS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of GMS from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of GMS opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.61. GMS has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of GMS by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of GMS by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of GMS by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of GMS by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

