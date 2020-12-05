GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was downgraded by Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for GMS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GMS. ValuEngine raised GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $34.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.39.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GMS will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GMS by 136.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GMS by 132.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in GMS in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

