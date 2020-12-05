GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells $73,945.87 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $73,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GoDaddy stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

