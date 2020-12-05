Golub Capital BDC’s (GBDC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.34%.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,435.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,595.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 262,513 shares of company stock worth $3,436,821. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 93,802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 664,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 80,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 126.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 89,807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit