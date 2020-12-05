Golub Capital BDC’s (GBDC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.34%.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,435.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,595.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 262,513 shares of company stock worth $3,436,821. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 93,802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 664,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 80,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 126.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 89,807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

