Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Increased to C$1.60 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

CVE GRN opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$1.32.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

